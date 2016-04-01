Introducing our new
Kidd’s Kids TEEN Trip!
We’re ready to help even more families make magical
memories with our Teen Trip happening June 3 – 9, 2017!
Our mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.
Help support our first Kidd’s Kids TEEN Trip by purchasing a Kidd’s Kids t-shirt! T-shirts are $25 and will be available for purchase through March 31st, so get yours today!
Kidd’s Kids Day brings in thousands of donors every year, but we need your support year-round. We can’t complete this mission alone. So whether it is $5 or $500, your donation goes a long way to help ensure children in need will always keep lookin’ up.