"A smile happens in a flash, but its memory lasts a lifetime." See the differences we've made in families lives: The Kidd's Kids trip brought us much closer as a family. We still talk about it to this day. Chelsea asks frequently when she might get to go again, when she might get to see Caroline and others again. In addition, we made many life-long friendships with other people on the trip that we will cherish for years to come Jon Newman (Father of 2013 Kidd’s Kid, Chelsea Newman)

"A smile happens in a flash, but its memory lasts a lifetime." See the differences we've made in families lives: ‘David, you and your family are part of the Kidd’s Kids family now.’ J-Si said this over the air after David read his letter to our family. It has stuck with us. We are part of something incredible and bigger than ourselves. Whenever we bump into another family (be it online or in person) it’s a family reunion! Jamie Ake (Mother of 2014 Kidd’s Kid, Lizzie Ake)

"A smile happens in a flash, but its memory lasts a lifetime." See the differences we've made in families lives: The Kidd's Kids trip was a dream that came true for our family. From the moment we arrived at Southwest Airlines until the trip was over, we were treated like a celebrity. Everything was taken care of for us - we just showed up each day and had fun! Victoria still talks about meeting all of her favorite Disney characters. Janice Harris (Mother of 2012 Kidd’s Kid, Victoria Harris)

"A smile happens in a flash, but its memory lasts a lifetime." See the differences we've made in families lives: I am always amazed at how fast life-long bonds are made between the families. When you see a kid in a wheelchair or without arms or legs it is only human nature to look or feel empathy for them and their parents. However, when you get to see them play with each other by racing their wheelchairs down Main Street in Magic Kingdom you actually realize that they are not kids in wheelchairs…they are just kids having fun with their friends. For five very short days we have the honor of entering the lives of families and taking them to a place where they can all be kids. Denise Chreene Kidd’s Kids Medical Staff Volunteer